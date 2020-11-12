Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Lynn Brooks III, 27; Erik Lambert, 36.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Lynn Brooks III, 27, is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Brooks is wanted in Scott County and Linn County for robbery. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Erik Lambert, 36, is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Lambert is wanted in Rock Island County for burglary and possession of stolen property.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.