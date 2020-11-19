Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Jalen Causey, 23, is 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Causey is wanted in Scott County for escape on original charge of first degree theft. He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Howard Frye, 52, is 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Frye is wanted by the Rock Island Police for possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest. He is also wanted in Mercer County for possession of a stolen vehicle.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.