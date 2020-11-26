Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Harry Moye, 37, is 5-foot-9 and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Moye is wanted by Rock Island Police for possession of methamphetamine and cannabis with intent to deliver. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Michael Owen, 31, is 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Owen is wanted by Moline Police for possession of methamphetamine and a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He is also wanted in Mercer County for possession of methamphetamine. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.