Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Michael Kelsey, 33, also known as Michael Hernandez, is 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kelsey is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for failure to register as a sex offender.

Angela Almanza, 22, is 5-foot-4 and 128 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes

Almanza is wanted in Rock Island County for a probation violation on original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.