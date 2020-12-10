Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Jessica Smith, 28, is 5-foot-7 and 260 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Smith is wanted by Scott County for two counts of child endangerment. She has violent tendencies.

Thadeus Sincere Gray, 19, is 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Gray is wanted by Rock Island Police for the December 1, 2020 murder of 27-year-old Imanuel Nduwayezu in Rock Island. He is charged with first degree murder, a Class M felony, with a bond set at $1,000,000. Gray is believed to be accompanied by a 17-year-old who is considered to be an endangered runaway. Indications are that the runaway is with Gray voluntarily. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to his arrest.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.