Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Christopher Huntley, 48, is 6-foot tall and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Huntley is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for a parole violation on original charges of indecent exposure and sex offender registration violation. He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Mark Morey, 30, is 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Morey is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for a sex offender registration violation and in Rock Island County for failure to appear on a charge of criminal sex abuse. He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.