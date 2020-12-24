Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Eric Mason, 27, is 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Mason is wanted by Moline Police for failure to register as a sex offender.

T Wayne Allen, 52, is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Allen is wanted by Silvis Police for aggravated robbery and robbery. He is also wanted by Moline Police for aggravated robbery and robbery.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.