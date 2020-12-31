Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Erik Allen Lambert, 36; Michael Brent Owen, 31.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Erik Allen Lambert, 36, is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for an original charge of burglary and a petition to revoke for possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Brent Owen, 31, is 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Owen is wanted by Moline Police for possession of methamphetamine.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.