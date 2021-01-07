Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Henry Sims, 43, is 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sims is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for first degree sex abuse, willful injury, domestic abuse and going armed with intent.

Ryan Maher, 41, is 6-foot and 270 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Maher is wanted by Moline Police for four counts of aggravated battery. He is also wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.