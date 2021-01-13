Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Jessica Franks, 41, is 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Franks is wanted by the Scott County for probation violation on original charge of eluding. She is also wanted in Rock Island County for two counts of failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Clarence Washington, 30, is 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Washington is wanted by U.S. Marshals on a cocaine warrant. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.