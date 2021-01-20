Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Winter Beachem, 25, is 5-foot-6 and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Beachem is wanted by Moline Police for two counts of aggravated battery.

Larry Kemp, 32, is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Kemp is wanted in Scott County for escape on original charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He is also wanted by Bettendorf Police for possession of a controlled substance.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.