Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Damion Moenck, 22; Keith Richardson, 42.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Damion Moenck, 22, is 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Moenck is wanted by Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation on original charge of burglary and possession of stolen vehicle.

Keith Richardson, 42, is 5-foot-5 and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Richardson is wanted by Silvis Police for obstructing justice.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.