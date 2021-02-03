Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Keith Steele, 53; Brian Brand, 30.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Keith Steele, 53, is 6-foot and 375 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Steele is wanted in Rock Island County for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Brian Brand, 30, is 6-foot-3 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Brand is wanted by Davenport Police for assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.