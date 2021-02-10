Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Michael Essary, 33; John Manning, 45 (photo from 2007).

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Michael Essary, 33, is 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Essary is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on original charge of armed violence.

John Manning, 45, is 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Manning is wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, and two counts of domestic battery.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.