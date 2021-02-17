Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Juwaun Shorter, 32, is 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Shorter is wanted on an Iowa Department of Corrections warrant for escape on an original charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He is also wanted on a Davenport Police warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan Kirby, 28, is 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kirby is wanted by East Moline Police for failure to register as a sex offender. He is also wanted on two probation violation warrants for the same charge.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.