Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Willie Reese, 56, is 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Reese is wanted by Rock Island Police for two counts of aggravated battery and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Alvin Houston, Sr., 43, is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Houston is wanted by Davenport Police for second degree sexual abuse. He is also wanted by U.S. Marshals for probation violation on the original charge of possession of a weapon.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.