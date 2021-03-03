Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Keirsten Moenck, 20, is 5-foot-3 and 109 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

Moenck is wanted by the Moline Police Department for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and failure to appear on original charges of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Doyle, 45, is 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Doyle is wanted by the Moline Police Department for possession of meth with intent to deliver and also is wanted in Henry County for possession of a controlled substance.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.