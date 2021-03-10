Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Lawrence Palmer, 40, is 6-foot and 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Palmer is wanted by Quad City MEG for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of a look-alike substance with intent to deliver.

Aaron Neeley, 32, is 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Neeley is wanted by Rock Island Police on five felony warrants for three counts of criminal damage, aggravated fleeing/eluding, and stalking.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.