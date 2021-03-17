Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) William Foley, 40; Jermichael Wells, 22.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

William Foley, 40, is 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Foley is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape on a forgery charge.

Jermichael Wells, 22, is 5-foot-11 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Wells is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation on a charge of a felon in possession of a firearm.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.