Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Daniel Mitchell, 23; Heaven Oestreich, 21.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Daniel Mitchell, 23, is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Mitchell is wanted by the East Moline Police for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Heaven Oestreich, 21, is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Oestreich is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.