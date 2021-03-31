Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Ashley Howard, 33, is 5-foot-8 and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Howard is wanted by Bettendorf Police for failure to appear on original charge of first degree theft.

Adrian Tovar, 26, is 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Tovar is wanted by Rock Island Police for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and felony theft.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.