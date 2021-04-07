Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Dana Sondej, 36; John Young III, 33.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Dana Sondej, 36, is 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Sondej is wanted in Henry County, Illinois, for burglary and by Bettendorf Police for possession of a controlled substance.

John Young III, 33, is 5-foot-8 and 225 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Young is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation and burglary. He is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.