Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Jordan Eldridge, 25, is 6-foot-1 and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Eldridge is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of delivery of methamphetamine. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Kylea Cartwright Jr., 24, is 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Cartwright is wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated fleeing/eluding police. He is also wanted by Davenport Police for first degree theft. Cartwright is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.