Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Ashley Simmons, 32, is 5-foot-2 and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Simmons is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on possession of a controlled substance and DUI charges.

Justin Schultz, 34, is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Schultz is wanted for a probation violation on a felony domestic battery charge. Schultz is considered armed and dangerous.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.