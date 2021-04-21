Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.
Linder Divos, 25, is 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Divos is wanted:
- In Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of manufacture or delivery of cannabis.
- By Rock Island Police for aggravated flee/elude police.
- By Bettendorf Police for assault.
- In Cedar County, Iowa, for probation violation on original charge of possession of a controlled substance, eluding and operating while intoxicated.
Wayne Tomasson II, 42, is 6-foot and 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Tomasson is wanted:
- In Rock Island County on three warrants of probation violation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony retail theft.
- In Lee County, Illinois, for failure to appear on original charge of felony theft.
You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.