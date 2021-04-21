Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Lindor Divos, 25; Wayne Tomasson II, 42.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Linder Divos, 25, is 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Divos is wanted:

In Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of manufacture or delivery of cannabis.

By Rock Island Police for aggravated flee/elude police.

By Bettendorf Police for assault.

In Cedar County, Iowa, for probation violation on original charge of possession of a controlled substance, eluding and operating while intoxicated.

Wayne Tomasson II, 42, is 6-foot and 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Tomasson is wanted:

In Rock Island County on three warrants of probation violation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony retail theft.

In Lee County, Illinois, for failure to appear on original charge of felony theft.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.