Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(From left to right) Lindor Divos, 25; Wayne Tomasson II, 42.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Linder Divos, 25, is 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Divos is wanted:

  • In Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of manufacture or delivery of cannabis.
  • By Rock Island Police for aggravated flee/elude police.
  • By Bettendorf Police for assault.
  • In Cedar County, Iowa, for probation violation on original charge of possession of a controlled substance, eluding and operating while intoxicated.

Wayne Tomasson II, 42, is 6-foot and 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Tomasson is wanted:

  • In Rock Island County on three warrants of probation violation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony retail theft.
  • In Lee County, Illinois, for failure to appear on original charge of felony theft.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story