Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Austin Samson, 24; Michael Davidson, 38.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Austin Samson, 24, is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Samson is wanted by Moline Police for possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Davidson, 38, is 6-foot and 230 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Davidson is wanted by Quad City MEG for probation violation on original charge of possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.