Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Quincy Ross, 33, is 6-foot-1 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Ross is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation on original charges of child endangerment and controlled substance violation.

Allison Simms, 41, is 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Simms is wanted in Scott County for theft, identity theft and six counts of forgery. She is also wanted on two counts of probation violation.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.