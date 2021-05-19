Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Joshua Ochoa, 36; Reuben James, 27.

You can get an elevated reward for information on this week's cases.

Joshua Ochoa, 36, is 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Ochoa is wanted in Rock Island County on three counts of probation violation stemming from felony methamphetamine and cannabis charges.

Reuben James, 27, is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. James is wanted by Rock Island Police for two counts of harassing a witness.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.