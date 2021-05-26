Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Joseph Long, 29, is 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Long is wanted by Silvis Police for possession of a stolen vehicle. He is also wanted for failure to appear in court on charges of burglary in both Mercer County, Illinois, and Henderson County, Illinois.

Dominik Hladik-Childress, 23, is 6-foot-1 and 182 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Hladik-Childress is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for four counts of probation violation on original charge of theft. He is also wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on a drug charge.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.