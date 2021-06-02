Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Chavonte Bragg, 29; James Carpentier, 37.

Chavonte Bragg, 29, is 6-foot and 196 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Bragg is wanted by U.S. Marshals for escape. He walked away from a federal residential reentry center in Peoria, Illinois. Bragg previously lived in Rock Island.

James Carpentier, 37, is 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Carpentier is wanted by Silvis Police for possession of a stolen vehicle.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.