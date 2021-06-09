Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Jaylin Walls, 28; Alicia Maxwell, 45.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Jaylin Walls, 28, is 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. Walls is wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Alicia Maxwell, 45, is 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Maxwell is wanted by Rock Island Police for obstructing justice.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.