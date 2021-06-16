Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Anthony Althiser, 38, is 5-foot-5 and 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Althiser is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated battery. He is also wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape on original charge of burglary, forgery, theft and felon in possession of a firearm.

Randall Berry, 46, is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Berry is wanted by Rock Island Police for two counts of unlawful use of a credit card.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.