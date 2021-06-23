Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Zachary Cahill, 29, is 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Cahill is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on previous escape charge, in Scott County for four counts of probation violation on previous charges of theft and unlawful use of a credit card, and by Bettendorf Police for possession of a controlled substance.

Demarcus Hanes, Jr., 25, is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Hanes is wanted by Davenport Police for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and carrying weapons.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.