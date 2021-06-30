Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Jordan Eldridge, 25, is 6-foot-1 and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Eldridge is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of delivery of methamphetamine and failure to appear for driving on revoked license.

Sonny Jackson, Jr., 31, is 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jackson is wanted in Scott County for escape on an original charge of burglary.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.