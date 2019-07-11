Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Devonte Craig, 25, is 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Craig is wanted by Rock Island Police for possession of meth and cannabis with intent to deliver and felon in possession of ammunition. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Samantha Rosenthal, 32, is 5-foot-5 and 190 pounds with green eyes and black hair possibly dyed blonde. Rosenthal is wanted by Moline Police for possession of meth with intent to deliver. She also has felony drug warrants in Knox County and Scott County. She is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.