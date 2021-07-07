Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Brian Fauth, 49; Emmanuel Saye, 21.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Brian Fauth, 49, is 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Fauth is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Emmanuel Saye, 21, is 6-foot and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Saye is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.