Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Shataria Beason, 33, is 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Beason is wanted by Moline Police for 5 counts of aggravated battery.

Joseph Meador, 35, is 6-foot and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Meador is wanted by Moline Police for possession of meth with intent to deliver. He is also wanted by Scott County SO for escape/theft and failure to appear/possession controlled substance.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.