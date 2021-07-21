Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Jill Troyer, 40; Jason Atherson, 41.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Jill Troyer, 40, is 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Troyer is wanted by Bettendorf Police for possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Jason Atherson, 41, is 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Atherson is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on an original charge of stalking.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.