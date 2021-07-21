Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.
Jill Troyer, 40, is 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Troyer is wanted by Bettendorf Police for possession with intent to deliver heroin.
Jason Atherson, 41, is 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Atherson is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on an original charge of stalking.
You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.