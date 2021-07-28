Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Lacy Thomas, 40; Carol McKinney, 63.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Lacy Thomas, 40, is 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Thomas is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for five counts of delivery controlled substance.

Carol McKinney, 63, is 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. McKinney is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation and failure to appear on original charge of possession controlled substance.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.