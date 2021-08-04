Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Marcie Jacobs, 42, is 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Jacobs is wanted by Quad City MEG for two counts of possession meth with intent to deliver.

Damion Kimmins, 46, is 5-foot-11 and 235 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Kimmins is wanted by the Moline Police for possession of a weapon by a felon and possession controlled substance with intent to deliver.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.