Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Joseph Long, 29, is 5’6” tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by Silvis Police for charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, theft and retail theft.

Lance Carr, 28, is 6’2” tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by Milan Police on charges of felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. He is also wanted by Bettendorf Police for failure to appear in court on original charges of possession of a controlled substance and fleeing/eluding.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.