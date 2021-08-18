Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Trisha Hengle, 40, is 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Hengle is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department for forgery and theft, wanted by the DeWitt Police Department for failure to appear on a forgery charge and wanted by the Davenport Police Department for five counts of forgery and two counts of Theft

Alvin Houston Sr., 44, is 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Houston is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second degree sex abuse and wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a probation violation on an original charge of possession of a weapon.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.