Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Jenny Setser, 39, is 5-foot-4 and 234 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Setser is wanted in Rock Island County for a probation violation on an original charge of possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Krystianna Granada, 30, is 4-foot-9 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Granada is wanted in Rock Island County for domestic battery and endangering the life of a child, as well as for failing to appear in court on two possession of meth charges and reckless homicide by motor vehicle.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.