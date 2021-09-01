Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

(From left to right) Kenneth Sullivan II, 28; Donovan Hill, 20.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Kenneth Sullivan II, 28, is 5-foot-10 and 142 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sullivan is wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

Donovan Hill, 20, is 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Hill is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on an original charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.