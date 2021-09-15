WANTED: Have you seen these fugitives?

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Shawna Sylvester, 36, 5-feet-4-inches tall, 135 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. She is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violations on original charges of burglary and possession of meth.

Brandon Pankey, 30, 5-feet-11-inches tall, 170 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for theft and possession of a controlled substance.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.