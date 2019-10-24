Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives with violent tendencies?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives.

It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases.

Tiffany Miller, 30, is 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Miller is wanted by Bettendorf Police for second degree theft, possession of a fake ID, interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance, second offense. She is considered to have violent tendencies.

Daniel Scharfenberg II, 53, is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Scharfenberg is wanted in Scott County for failure to appear on original charges of possession of prescription drugs, tax stamp violation, controlled substance violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving barred. He is considered to have violent tendencies.

You have a week to contact police for an elevated reward. Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.