Crime Stoppers wants your help catching this fugitive.

Michael Castaneda, 28, is 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Castaneda is wanted in Scott County for stalking, criminal mischief, violation of a no contact order and failure to appear on original charges of violation of a no contact order and first degree harassment.

He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Call the tip line at 309-762-9500. All tips are anonymous.