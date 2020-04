Marquantis Larnell Washington, 20, was arrested by Davenport Police on April 14 on a warrant out of Clinton County.

On Tuesday afternoon around 4pm, Davenport Police arrested Marquantis Larnell Washington, 20, wanted in Clinton County for failure to appear and domestic abuse.

Washington was arrested at a residence in the 100 block of West 35th Street in Davenport.

He was initially booked into the Scott County Jail but was later was transferred to the Clinton County Jail.