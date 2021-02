A suspect was taken into custody in the 1200 block of State Street after a chase in downtown Bettendorf on February 3, 2021. (Zack Winiecki, OurQuadCities.com)

A suspect was taken into custody in the 1200 block of State Street after a chase in downtown Bettendorf.

Police say the man was wanted for parole violations after cutting his ankle monitor. The suspect fled from police once this week already.

There were no injuries, just minor damage to police vehicles.