The City of Wapello will be holding a city council meeting on Thursday.

Discussion points include a public hearing on the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget amendment, appointing the Wapello Republican as the city’s official newspaper and the approval of application for tax abatement under the Urban Revitalization Plan.

The Wapello City Council Meeting is Thursday, January 6, 7:00 p.m. at Wapello City Hall, located at 335 North Main Street, Wapello. Click here for the meeting agenda.